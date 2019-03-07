You still have time! Suggest nominees for 2019 Westside Awards

Have you sent your suggestions yet? Before the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce celebrates local businesses and community advocates at the annual Westside Awards breakfast event on April 30th, they want to hear who you would nominate! You still have time, so hurry up and go to this page on the Chamber website to suggest nominees for Westside Business of the Year, Westside Emerging Business of the Year, Westside Not-For-Profit of the Year, Westsider of the Year. As a reminder, the eligibility criteria are:

*Nominees will have made a major or visible contribution in the past year that reflects commercial growth and achievement, innovation, creativity or community involvement. *Contributes and promotes the economic growth, stability and improvement of West Seattle. *Gives generously of themselves and/or staff in time and resources in community activities. *Consistently excels in customer service and business conduct.

The nomination deadline is a week from tomorrow – March 15th. Wondering who’s won before? See the list here. You’re welcome to send nominations whether you’re attending the awards breakfast or not’ if you are,- get your ticket(s) here.