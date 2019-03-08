YOU CAN HELP! Volunteer drivers sought, because ‘rides change lives’

Joyce and Rick have been doing this for a decade and asked if we could help get the word out:

Volunteer drivers are needed for Sound Generations Volunteer Transportation program. Using their own vehicles, volunteer drivers help older adults maintain their independence by taking them to necessary medical appointments. Clients appreciate their improved access to medical care, meaningful interactions with caring volunteers, and increased peace of mind. Unfortunately, the program does not have enough drivers to meet the demand for transportation from vulnerable seniors. If you have the “drive” to help others, a clean driving record, and some daytime availability, call (206) 748-7588, email Diana at dianas@soundgenerations.org, or visit soundgenerations.org/get-involved/volunteer to find out more. Discover why rides change lives!

Sound Generations is a nonprofit that serves seniors in a variety of ways and places around King County, including at the Senior Center of West Seattle.