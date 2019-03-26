YOU CAN HELP: Beer benefit for brain-tumor research as Ounces co-proprietor discloses why it’s ‘very personal’ to her

This Thursday, you can drink up for a good cause. Ounces co-proprietor Laurel Trujillo (WSB file photo at right) is raising money as she prepares to have surgery, but it’s not a benefit for her – it’s to raise money for brain-tumor research. Here’s her announcement and how you can help:

Laurel here, owner of Ounces! Hoping you’ll join me and our brewery friends to help raise money for a cause very personal to me. I was recently diagnosed with a brain tumor and will be going under the knife (hence the name, lol) on April 3rd to have it removed.

Before the surgery, I’d love for you to come have beer/cider with me and help raise a bunch of money for brain tumor research!

Here’s how the fundraiser works: We’ve partnered with 21 of our brewery friends (and 2 cideries) to raise funds for the American Brain Tumor Association (or ABTA). For 1 night only, both us and the 23 breweries/cideries will be tapping up a specific beer/cider and donating $1 of every pint sold (us at Ounces and each of the breweries/cideries at their respective taprooms).

So on Thursday, 3/28… head to Ounces or one of the below breweries and lets all drink beer for a good cause!

Partners & Taplist:

Holy Mountain Brewing -Creation and Providence Saison

Stoup Brewing – Beer with Friends IPA

Urban Family Brewing Company – Perpetuation Sour

Matchless Brewing – The Clarity IPA (100% of proceeds donated)

Aslan Brewing Company – Classic Light Lager

Lowercase Brewing – Forbidden Rice Lager

Georgetown Brewing – Manny’s Pale Ale

Rooftoo Brewing Company – Scotch Scotch Scotchity Scotch Ale

Chainline Brewing Company – Going Under the Knife IPA

Counterbalance Brewing Company – Secret Summer Hazy IPA

Standard Brewing – Ghost Note Dark Lager

Optimism Brewing Company – PRIDE Farmhouse Saison

Jellyfish Brewing Company – Cannonball Oatmeal Porter

Seapine Brewing Company – Dutch Skater Pale

Two Beers Brewing Co. – Party Line IPA

Hellbent Brewing Company – Flight Test Experimental IPA

Black Raven Brewery – Test Flight 2.5 Hazy IPA

Mac & Jacks Brewery– Serengeti Wheat

Chuckanut Brewery & Kitchen – Pilsner

Old Stove Brewing Company – Amber Waves

Fremont Brewing – Nitro Dark Star (*100% of proceeds donated, only at Ounces, not at Fremont Urban Beer Garden)

Locust Cider – Original Dry Cider

Seattle Cider Company – Lemon Lavender Cider