YOU CAN HELP: Beer benefit for brain-tumor research as Ounces co-proprietor discloses why it’s ‘very personal’ to her

This Thursday, you can drink up for a good cause. Ounces co-proprietor Laurel Trujillo (WSB file photo at right) is raising money as she prepares to have surgery, but it’s not a benefit for her – it’s to raise money for brain-tumor research. Here’s her announcement and how you can help:
Laurel here, owner of Ounces! Hoping you’ll join me and our brewery friends to help raise money for a cause very personal to me. I was recently diagnosed with a brain tumor and will be going under the knife (hence the name, lol) on April 3rd to have it removed.
Before the surgery, I’d love for you to come have beer/cider with me and help raise a bunch of money for brain tumor research!
Here’s how the fundraiser works: We’ve partnered with 21 of our brewery friends (and 2 cideries) to raise funds for the American Brain Tumor Association (or ABTA). For 1 night only, both us and the 23 breweries/cideries will be tapping up a specific beer/cider and donating $1 of every pint sold (us at Ounces and each of the breweries/cideries at their respective taprooms).
So on Thursday, 3/28… head to Ounces or one of the below breweries and lets all drink beer for a good cause!
Partners & Taplist:
Holy Mountain Brewing -Creation and Providence Saison
Stoup Brewing – Beer with Friends IPA
Urban Family Brewing Company – Perpetuation Sour
Matchless Brewing – The Clarity IPA (100% of proceeds donated)
Aslan Brewing Company – Classic Light Lager
Lowercase Brewing – Forbidden Rice Lager
Georgetown Brewing – Manny’s Pale Ale
Rooftoo Brewing Company – Scotch Scotch Scotchity Scotch Ale
Chainline Brewing Company – Going Under the Knife IPA
Counterbalance Brewing Company – Secret Summer Hazy IPA
Standard Brewing – Ghost Note Dark Lager
Optimism Brewing Company – PRIDE Farmhouse Saison
Jellyfish Brewing Company – Cannonball Oatmeal Porter
Seapine Brewing Company – Dutch Skater Pale
Two Beers Brewing Co. – Party Line IPA
Hellbent Brewing Company – Flight Test Experimental IPA
Black Raven Brewery – Test Flight 2.5 Hazy IPA
Mac & Jacks Brewery– Serengeti Wheat
Chuckanut Brewery & Kitchen – Pilsner
Old Stove Brewing Company – Amber Waves
Fremont Brewing – Nitro Dark Star (*100% of proceeds donated, only at Ounces, not at Fremont Urban Beer Garden)
Locust Cider – Original Dry Cider
Seattle Cider Company – Lemon Lavender Cider
Laurel and husband Andrew Trujillo opened Ounces in North Delridge (3809 Delridge Way SW) in 2016. For more info on the participating breweries, follow the links in this post on the Washington Beer Blog.
