What’s up for your West Seattle Sunday!

(Surfbirds, photographed at Constellation Park by Mark Wangerin)

Welcome to an almost-spring Sunday! From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here are the highlights:

VOLUNTEER ON PUGET PARK TRAILS: As previewed here, your help with these trails would be appreciated! Meet at 19th/Dawson, 9 am.

VOLUNTEER IN LINCOLN PARK’S FOREST: 9-noon, the “fabulous and fun” Friends of Lincoln Park welcome your help in forest restoration. Meet at the Fauntleroy/Rose kiosk. Full details here.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm in the street in the heart of The Junction. (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

LAST DAY FOR GIRL SCOUT COOKIES: This is it! Find your nearest cookie booth here. And if you are going to be anywhere near Burien, here’s a special place to stop noon-2 pm where you can support scouts from Mary’s Place.

JAMTIME: 1-4 pm music at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor). No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

REDUCE HATE: Learn how to do that by being part of Anti-Hate Alaska Junction‘s Bystander Intervention Workshop, 2-4 pm at Admiral Congregational Church. (4320 SW Hill)

PRESERVING HISTORIC BUILDINGS: Learn how! 2-4 pm at West Seattle (Admiral) Library. (2306 42nd SW)

‘JOHN’ MATINEE: 3 pm curtain for the current play at ArtsWest – check here for tickets. (4711 California SW)

SKYLARK ART MART: Music and shopping at The Skylark, 3-7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

SEATTLE SWING DANCE CLUB: 4-9:30 pm at the Masonic Center in The Junction, lessons and social dancing with the Seattle Swing Dance Club – see the schedule here. (4736 40th SW)

DRUNKEN OWL THEATER: St. Patrick’s Day edition at Parliament Tavern, 7 pm. No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

TRIANGULAR JAZZTET: Live music at The Alley, 7-9 pm. 21+. (4509 California SW)

AS USUAL,THERE’S MORE … on our complete calendar.