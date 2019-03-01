West Seattle’s Tibbetts United Methodist Church defying denomination’s discrimination decision

The photo is from the Rev. Sarah Casey, pastor at Tibbetts United Methodist Church (WSB sponsor), who wants you to know that despite a move in the parent denomination to discriminate against LGBTQIA people, the West Seattle church is and will remain “a place where ALL people have the opportunity to grow spiritually in Christian community.” Here’s the email she sent to the congregation earlier this week:
It is with deep sadness that I share with you that the General Conference of the United Methodist Church has voted to adopt the Traditional Plan. This means that there is no way forward for the UMC that affirms the call to discipleship and sacred worth of LGBTQ+ persons.
I struggle to find the words to express the outrage, disappointment, and grief I am feeling. I know I am not alone in this.
I do not know what will happen in the months ahead. I do not know how our denomination will move forward, if there will be a schism, or how this tragedy will continue to unfold.
This is what I do know: I know that for 110 years Tibbetts UMC has baptized babies that have bloomed into straight and LGBTQ+ disciples. I know that there is no legislation or ruling that can override or take away our baptismal covenant: that we are loved by God. I know that we have and will continue to encourage and celebrate our LGBTQ+ siblings in Christ. Their stories are part and parcel to the identity of our faith community. Without them, there is no us.
The mission of Tibbetts is “To seek to be an all-inclusive congregation that provides dynamic ministries for all ages. We are committed to discipleship through outreach, community service, and spiritual growth.”
Our mission has not changed.
The church is not God. The Book of Discipline is not Jesus. Our love for one another is bigger than the Traditional Plan, bigger than the institutional church, bigger than hate.
I hope you will make it a point to be present in worship on Sunday as we weep and mourn what has happened, and as we celebrate and affirm that God is still God, we are still Tibbetts, and we will continue to proclaim the inclusive Gospel of Christ that loves and accepts ALL people.
We will celebrate the sacrament of Holy Communion, and there will be a seat for each and every one of us at God’s table.
The pastor tells WSB, “Our Tibbetts leadership team met Thursday evening and we are in full agreement that our congregation will continue to be open and affirming of LGBTQ+ persons as we believe it is a faithful reflection of the Gospel.” She adds, “Our Bishop in the Pacific Northwest Annual Conference, Elaine Stanovsky, is committed to full inclusion. What that looks like in the coming months and years is yet to be seen. Our Bishop has indicated that we are not going anywhere, implying progressive/affirming churches are not going to exit the denomination.” But what would happen if the denomination leadership decided to enforce the new policy “remains unclear.” She added in our followup exchange:
My personal hope is that progressive Methodists will see this as an opportunity for rebirth, to create a new expression of Methodism that is inclusive and affirming of all people, while remaining grounded in Wesleyan theology and practice. The two are not mutually exclusive, and the reality is that our Wesleyan (Methodist) tradition actually does lend itself to full inclusion! Our practices are rooted in the baptismal covenant, that each and every person is loved and valued by God. How can we claim all people are made in the image of God and then tell people they cannot be who God created them to be? We do not get to decide how divine presence manifests itself in our world!
She is not alone in her sentiment, according to reports like this one from the New York Times.
| 0 COMMENTS