West Seattle’s Tibbetts United Methodist Church defying denomination’s discrimination decision

The photo is from the Rev. Sarah Casey, pastor at Tibbetts United Methodist Church (WSB sponsor), who wants you to know that despite a move in the parent denomination to discriminate against LGBTQIA people, the West Seattle church is and will remain “a place where ALL people have the opportunity to grow spiritually in Christian community.” Here’s the email she sent to the congregation earlier this week:

It is with deep sadness that I share with you that the General Conference of the United Methodist Church has voted to adopt the Traditional Plan. This means that there is no way forward for the UMC that affirms the call to discipleship and sacred worth of LGBTQ+ persons.

I struggle to find the words to express the outrage, disappointment, and grief I am feeling. I know I am not alone in this.

I do not know what will happen in the months ahead. I do not know how our denomination will move forward, if there will be a schism, or how this tragedy will continue to unfold.

This is what I do know: I know that for 110 years Tibbetts UMC has baptized babies that have bloomed into straight and LGBTQ+ disciples. I know that there is no legislation or ruling that can override or take away our baptismal covenant: that we are loved by God. I know that we have and will continue to encourage and celebrate our LGBTQ+ siblings in Christ. Their stories are part and parcel to the identity of our faith community. Without them, there is no us.

The mission of Tibbetts is “To seek to be an all-inclusive congregation that provides dynamic ministries for all ages. We are committed to discipleship through outreach, community service, and spiritual growth.”

Our mission has not changed.

The church is not God. The Book of Discipline is not Jesus. Our love for one another is bigger than the Traditional Plan, bigger than the institutional church, bigger than hate.

I hope you will make it a point to be present in worship on Sunday as we weep and mourn what has happened, and as we celebrate and affirm that God is still God, we are still Tibbetts, and we will continue to proclaim the inclusive Gospel of Christ that loves and accepts ALL people.

We will celebrate the sacrament of Holy Communion, and there will be a seat for each and every one of us at God’s table.