West Seattle weekend scene: Denny International Middle School PTSA party

The report and photos were sent by Denny International Middle School principal Jeff Clark:

The Denny International Middle School PTSA Hosts a Celebratory Fundraiser!

Thank you to our amazing PTSA for hosting a very fun and successful auction at the Highland Park Improvement Club on Saturday evening!

Families, staff, and community members came together to support the Dolphin scholars in a celebration with the West Seattle Big Band entertaining us all.

We greatly appreciate everyone who came and all of the awesome local businesses, organizations, and individuals who donated items. All of it was thanks to a phenomenal effort by many volunteers, who, with the leadership of our auction leads, Ms. Thomas, Ms. Roeser, and Ms. McKelvey, made it all happen.

Thank you! Go Dolphins!