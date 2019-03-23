West Seattle, Washington

23 Saturday

58℉

West Seattle weekend scene: ‘All My Children, All My Relatives’ gather for annual Pow Wow @ Highland Park Elementary

March 23, 2019 2:03 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   Highland Park | West Seattle news

Our video shows the “grand entrance” that was a highlight of last night’s sixth annual Niksokowaaks (“All My Children, All My Relatives”) Pow Wow at Highland Park Elementary.

As announced by organizers, the Head Man and Head Woman were nine-year-old jingle dancer Bria Calhoun (Chumash, Esselen-Rumsen) and ten-year-old chicken dancer Weston Sam (Upper Skagit, Blackfeet). The Pow Wow is for all ages, but organizers “saw a need in the community to help support the Native youth,” especially “Native foster children or ‘urban’ Native children” who are growing up “not knowing their culture or feeling the need to connect further with it. This Pow Wow allows them to dance, sing and further connect with the Native traditions.”

The celebration continued into the night. Missed it? Watch for next year’s announcement!

Share This

1 Reply to "West Seattle weekend scene: 'All My Children, All My Relatives' gather for annual Pow Wow @ Highland Park Elementary"

  • Ws prayers March 23, 2019 (2:19 pm)
    Reply

    Was a good time :) thank you organizers… looking forward to attending again next year!unfortunately I could not get my youth to attend he is native and would have enjoyed this I’m sure…if I could have motivated him to come with me-just FYI for maybe next year maybe more of a reach out to the youth they talk he had not even heard of it none of his friends were attending who are native either 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.