West Seattle Transportation Coalition talks bike share, ‘Into the Woods’ opening night @ WSHS, and more for your Thursday

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

LIBRARYLAB: 4-5:30 pm at High Point Library – “Learn about electronic components and basic principles of electronics with Snap Circuits.” All ages. (3411 SW Raymond)

CHAMBER OF COMMERCE ‘AFTER HOURS’: 5:30-7:30 pm, this month at Westside School (WSB sponsor). Free to Chamber members, $10 nonmembers. (10404 34th SW)

WEST SEATTLE TRANSPORTATION COALITION: 6:30 pm at Neighborhood House High Point – agenda info here. Guests are from bike-share companies Lime and Jump. WSTC will also talk about light-rail scoping comments. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

‘INTO THE WOODS’ OPENING NIGHT: 7:30 pm curtain for the first performance of the West Seattle High School spring play:

Our calendar listing has more details including ticket info. (3000 California SW)

TUNES AT THE TAVERN: 9 pm at Parliament Tavern, Into The Cold and The Will Moore Band. No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

