West Seattle Thursday: City Council candidates; light rail; Multicultural Night; swimmers speak; Intersections Festival; much more!

The second night of spring has many options – here are the highlights!

MULTICULTURAL NIGHT: Community celebration at Chief Sealth International High School, 5-8 pm, with food and entertainment. Free and open to all. (2600 SW Thistle)

LIGHT RAIL STAKEHOLDER ADVISORY GROUP: 5-8 pm at the Sound Transit board room downtown. No public-comment period, but anyone can attend. Here’s the agenda. (401 S. Jackson)

FREE TAX HELP: Another drop-in opportunity, 5-8 pm at West Seattle Food Bank. Our calendar listing explains eligibility. (35th/Morgan)

WOMEN OPEN-WATER SWIMMERS: Though this event is downtown, it’s of West Seattle interest as many of the participants swim off Alki, and some have completed achievements such as Rose Filer, who swam Bremerton to Alki Point last year. 6-8 pm panel, free admission, at Price Waterhouse Cooper Café, all invited and welcome. (1420 5th Ave.)

CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATES’ FORUM: Doors open at 6:30 pm, forum 7 pm at American Legion Post 160, presented by Speak Out Seattle as announced earlier this month. Organizers say all five announced candidates in the District 1 race will participate. (3618 SW Alaska)

INTERSECTIONS FESTIVAL: 7 pm, first night of this four-day/night event at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center featuring “a myriad of comedy-related acts from Seattle’s best and brightest POC, Queer, Trans, non-binary, and neurodiverse performers. Each show is a different experience loaded with a variety of acts.” More info in our calendar listing. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

‘JOHN’: 7:30 pm curtain at ArtsWest. Need ticket(s)? Go here. (4711 California SW)

ASK THE AGES: Jazz at Parliament Tavern, 9 pm, no cover, 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

