West Seattle Crime Watch: Tire taken from brand-new car; mailbox break-in video; 911 coming to WSCPC

Three notes in West Seattle Crime Watch:

TIRE TAKEN: The photo and report are from Brendan:

Came out to my new 2018 Honda Accord on my fifth day of ownership to find it had been hoisted up on cinder blocks overnight and the front passenger tire was gone. Delridge & Trenton. Spoke with a neighbor and they mentioned they actually caught a group of people attempting this on their car in the same area last week – cinder blocks and all – and thwarted it. I was not so lucky.

MAILBOX BREAK-IN VIDEO: This is a followup to Carolyn‘s report from Tuesday, about Highland Park mailbox break-ins. She has since posted and shared this video:

No police-report number yet.

911 AT WSCPC: Community meetings with Southwest Precinct police often include questions about 911 – how it works, why calltakers/dispatchers ask what they do, and more. Bring your questions to next Tuesday’s West Seattle Crime Prevention Council meeting, 7 pm (March 19th) at the precinct (2300 SW Webster) – a 911 center rep will be the special guest.