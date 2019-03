From Robyn:

I stopped by Our Lady of Guadalupe this morning to attend Ash Wednesday mass on my way to work and unfortunately left my work bag in my car. Car was parked by water towers (SW Myrtle/35th Ave SW). Sometime between 9:05 am and 10 am my car window was smashed and purse taken with laptop and wallet inside. It was a gray canvas tote bag with leather strap. Just thought I’d alert the neighborhood in case anyone finds it dumped somewhere. Police have been notified.