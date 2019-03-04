West Seattle, Washington

West Seattle Crime Watch: ‘Hateful graffiti’; car/carport prowl

March 4, 2019 12:21 pm
Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

‘HATEFUL GRAFFITI’: That’s how Lindsay described what she found by Seola Pond over the weekend:

We cropped the photo; the post/box is defaced with a swastika and a word/name that contains “white.” That area is on the city/county line so Lindsay was looking into reporting it to both jurisdictions: “Very disturbing in our family-friendly little neighborhood.”

CAR/CARPORT PROWLS: Also in Arbor Heights, as reported by James:

We had thefts from our cars and our carports, as did our neighbors who live right behind us. Our cars are parked off the street but were not locked (I know, we learned our lesson).

The contents taken: several jackets (north face, etc), boots, a bike from our neighbors, a few other items (and we’re still trying to figure out if there’s more). Just a good reminder for people in our area. … It could have been worse – they were nice thieves – they left all of the jackets/gloves of our 2-year-old son. So there’s that positive to take from this.

Something to share via West Seattle Crime Watch? Once it’s reported to police, email us at westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!

1 Reply to "West Seattle Crime Watch: 'Hateful graffiti'; car/carport prowl"

  • DBE March 4, 2019 (12:33 pm)
    We live off Barton Street kitty corner-ish to p-patch. Our cars were prowled last night too. Three cars parked off the street on ally parking pad. Nothing of great value taken and cars were unlocked. I’m really most upset they took the coin tray along with the few coins!!!! C’mon! Looked like something “fishy” was happening at P-patch this morning. SFD response to brick oven…? I was hoping to find my coin tray dumped here. No luck. 

  • anon March 4, 2019 (1:07 pm)
    What is the point of posting pictures of random vandalizations? The only thing this accomplishes is giving the vandal far, far more exposure than they would have otherwise received .

