West Seattle Crime Watch: ‘Hateful graffiti’; car/carport prowl

Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

‘HATEFUL GRAFFITI’: That’s how Lindsay described what she found by Seola Pond over the weekend:

We cropped the photo; the post/box is defaced with a swastika and a word/name that contains “white.” That area is on the city/county line so Lindsay was looking into reporting it to both jurisdictions: “Very disturbing in our family-friendly little neighborhood.”

CAR/CARPORT PROWLS: Also in Arbor Heights, as reported by James:

We had thefts from our cars and our carports, as did our neighbors who live right behind us. Our cars are parked off the street but were not locked (I know, we learned our lesson). The contents taken: several jackets (north face, etc), boots, a bike from our neighbors, a few other items (and we’re still trying to figure out if there’s more). Just a good reminder for people in our area. … It could have been worse – they were nice thieves – they left all of the jackets/gloves of our 2-year-old son. So there’s that positive to take from this.

