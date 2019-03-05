West Seattle Crime Watch: Admiral arrest; Youngstown theft

Two notes in West Seattle Crime Watch this afternoon:

ADMIRAL ARREST: Multiple inquiries about an arrest near 45th SW/SW Stevens this morning. We don’t have incident details but the Southwest Precinct says it started with a burglary attempt and ended with a suspect being taken into custody. (added) Here are the details via SPD Blotter:

Police took a man into custody after a woman called 911 to report someone was trying to break into her West Seattle home.

A woman called 911 at 8 a.m. Tuesday to report an unknown man had attempted to enter into her home in the 3000 block of 45th Avenue Southwest.

While officers were responding to the address, the woman updated dispatchers and told them the suspect had run down a nearby alley. Officers converged on the address and following a brief foot pursuit, took the 25-year-old suspect into custody.

Officers later booked the suspect into King County Jail for investigation of burglary.