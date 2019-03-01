West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2019: One month until registration opens!

Now that it’s March, we are just a month away from the start of registration for the 16th annual West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day! This year’s WSCGSD is Saturday, May 11, 2019. If you’re new: Garage Sale Day is one day with hundreds of sales around West Seattle. It’s the one event WSB presents each year; a community-connection nonprofit called Megawatt launched it in 2005, then sought someone to take it over after 2007, and that turned out to be WSB, so we’ve presented it on the second Saturday in May each year since 2008. Registration starts in early April; we publish the map and listings one week before The Big Day. Here’s our as-it-happened coverage from last year’s WSCGSD – here and here. Watch here for the announcement when registration opens the first week of April!