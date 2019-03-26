WATER TAXI: Wednesday is final day of 2-boat West Seattle service

(WSB photo from January)

The West Seattle Water Taxi‘s seven-day-a-week schedule starts Thursday, and that means the end of the 2-boat service that started just before the Alaskan Way Viaduct permanently closed. You can preview the spring/summer schedule here. Key points, as the county reminds us, are that the Water Taxi will:

*Be in service seven days a week from Pier 50 downtown to West Seattle *Include late evening sailings every Friday and Saturday *Depart downtown Seattle as late as 10:45 p.m. during Seattle Mariners, Sounders and Seahawks night home games

Thursday is in fact the Mariners‘ home opener, though the game starts at 4:10 pm, so the Water Taxi’s not likely to have to run that late.