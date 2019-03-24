VIDEO: Lisa Herbold’s official City Council District 1 re-election campaign kickoff

Almost two months after announcing she would run for re-election, City Councilmember Lisa Herbold became the third candidate in the race to hold a campaign-kickoff event.

Supporters gathered at Highland Park Improvement Club this afternoon to hear Herbold recap her first term and explain why she wants a second:

Herbold said she had kept promises to fight for renters’ and workers’ rights as well as for small-business protection. She also vowed to keep focusing on issues including transportation and displacement – reiterating that she sees the latter as continuing to contribute to homelessness, which she said can be “economic,” not just physical. She also described taking joy in “the constituent work that my team and I do … I work for you, and together we can get things done.”

She also spoke of working with other elected leaders; the 30 people listed on the event as co-hosts included Herbold’s colleague Councilmember Lorena González – a Junction resident – and State Senator Joe Nguyen:

They didn’t take the stage to speak but a few other co-hosts did, including West Seattle entrepreneur Tana Yasu:

She lauded Herbold for being “not pretentious” and for having “an ear and a heart to listen.”

