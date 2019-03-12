West Seattle, Washington

12 Tuesday

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Tuesday watch; 16th/Holden crash

March 12, 2019 6:59 am
|      5 COMMENTS
(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

6:59 AM: Good morning! No incidents or transit alerts in our area so far.

LIGHT TROUBLE: Michele reports that – at least as of about half an hour ago – the 16th-Holden signal is malfunctioning. Remember, a broken signal means all-ways stop!

7:29 AM: As noted in comments, there was subsequently a crash report at the same intersection. SFD has already closed out the call but we’re on our way to check on that as well as the signal status.

7:47 AM: Three cars involved in the 16th/Holden collision, but no major injuries – firefighters at Station 11 (which is right by the crash scene) tell us no one had to be taken to the hospital.

The signal is still out and police tell us they’ve called it in. Traffic is getting by but we’d advise avoiding the area for a while.

8:02 AM: Our crew, returning from the crash, warns that side-street diversion – already a regular problem in Highland Park – is rampant.

8:20 AM: Per scanner, 16th/Holden trouble continues, and we heard a report of a problem at 16th/Graham, further north.

8:29 AM: Trouble on NB I-5 if you’re headed north from the West Seattle Bridge – SFD responding to a crah reported near the I-90 exit.

5 Replies to "TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Tuesday watch; 16th/Holden crash"

  • Ej March 12, 2019 (7:25 am)
    Reply

     16th and Holden is a really bad car crash. I hope everyone is OK. 

    • WSB March 12, 2019 (7:29 am)
      Reply

      Unless the crash went unreported for more than half an hour, the signal problem predated it – Michele’s note was timestamped 6:21 and the SFD callout was at 6:56 – it has since closed but we are on our way to check the intersection anyway.

      • Ej March 12, 2019 (7:41 am)
        Reply

        My guess is that the signal outage caused it because it looked pretty recent…

  • newnative March 12, 2019 (8:58 am)
    Reply

    That’s heavy damage for what should have been a four-way stop at the time. 

    • sam-c March 12, 2019 (9:02 am)
      Reply

      That’s exactly what I was thinking.

