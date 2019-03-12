TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Tuesday watch; 16th/Holden crash

(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

6:59 AM: Good morning! No incidents or transit alerts in our area so far.

LIGHT TROUBLE: Michele reports that – at least as of about half an hour ago – the 16th-Holden signal is malfunctioning. Remember, a broken signal means all-ways stop!

7:29 AM: As noted in comments, there was subsequently a crash report at the same intersection. SFD has already closed out the call but we’re on our way to check on that as well as the signal status.

7:47 AM: Three cars involved in the 16th/Holden collision, but no major injuries – firefighters at Station 11 (which is right by the crash scene) tell us no one had to be taken to the hospital.

The signal is still out and police tell us they’ve called it in. Traffic is getting by but we’d advise avoiding the area for a while.

8:02 AM: Our crew, returning from the crash, warns that side-street diversion – already a regular problem in Highland Park – is rampant.

8:20 AM: Per scanner, 16th/Holden trouble continues, and we heard a report of a problem at 16th/Graham, further north.

8:29 AM: Trouble on NB I-5 if you’re headed north from the West Seattle Bridge – SFD responding to a crah reported near the I-90 exit.