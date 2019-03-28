TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Thursday watch; Water Taxi schedule change; M’s season starts

(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

7:06 AM: Good morning! No incidents or traffic alerts in our area so far.

WATER TAXI SCHEDULE CHANGE: Today is the start of the West Seattle Water Taxi’s 7-day-a-week sailing schedule.

MARINERS’ OPENER: The M’s open their season with a 4:10 pm game against the Red Sox.

7:42 AM: Metro alert just in: “The last Route 37 to downtown Seattle due to leave SW Alaska St & 35 Av SW is operating more than 20 minutes late this morning.”