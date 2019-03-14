TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Thursday watch

(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

6:54 AM: We start with an alert about northbound I-5 – it’s backed up for miles because of a deadly motorcycle crash at Mercer, where three lanes are currently blocked.

7:18 AM: State Patrol has no ETA on how long the I-5 lane closures will continue. Alternate routes are backed up too so anything northbound from here is going to take longer. Meantime, just heard word of a crash on the eastbound West Seattle Bridge by the 99 exit, though it might already have cleared to the shoulder.

7:59 AM: Most of those I-5 lanes have reopened but a long NB backup continues.