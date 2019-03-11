West Seattle, Washington

11 Monday

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: First Daylight Saving Time Monday of the year

March 11, 2019 6:59 am
3 COMMENTS
 West Seattle news

6:59 AM: Good morning! Welcome to the first Daylight Time weekday morning of the year.

FERRIES: As announced Sunday, the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route is back to three boats.

BUSES: One Metro alert so far this morning – an after-the-fact alert that the 6:16 am Route 37 didn’t run.

8 AM; Metro has just sent another after-the-fact alert, this one saying the 7:20 am 57 didn’t run.

3 Replies to "TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: First Daylight Saving Time Monday of the year"

  • Amanda Yeoh March 11, 2019 (7:52 am)
    The 56 (7:33) from 61st and Alki was a no show, luckily jumped on a very late 37 (over 20min). Anyone know what’s going on with Metro? There’s a post on Monday delays but with no information as to the reasoning. 

  • Darlene March 11, 2019 (7:52 am)
    Is the 56/57 running today?  Have waited through 3 scheduled arrivals and no bus has ever arrived.

    • WSB March 11, 2019 (8:00 am)
      Metro just sent at 7:58 an alert that the 7:20 57 didn’t run.

