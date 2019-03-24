TRAFFIC ALERT: Harbor Avenue closed after stolen-car crash

1:22 PM: Police are reporting via radio communication that Harbor Avenue SW is closed both ways in the 2100 block because of a crash. This has drawn a heavier-than-usual police response because people were reported to have fled the scene after crashing into parked cars. Officers say they have two people in custody. They’re calling SFD medics because one may be hurt. Avoid the area.

1:26 PM: Also per radio communication, the car that was being driven in the crash is reported to have been stolen, in Tukwila.

1:56 PM: Photo added atop the story. The car in the foreground, which is about to be towed, is the stolen car; the one in the background is the one it hit. This is right by the entrance to Jack Block Park. Police tell us both people in custody are “adult males”; this happened after the car already had attracting their attention and they were trying to get the driver to pull over – he instead hit the other car and he and a passenger bolted, but were quickly taken into custody. They hope to have the street cleared and reopened within a half-hour or so.