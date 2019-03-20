THINK SUMMER! Seattle Audubon Nature Camp in West Seattle

(Photos courtesy Seattle Audubon)

Haven’t finalized summer-camp plans yet? Seattle Audubon tells WSB there’s still room in its West Seattle day camps! They’re offering weeklong day camps in July and August, based at Explorer West Middle School (WSB sponsor) and with all of West Seattle’s natural wonder to explore.

You can see the dates and themes by going here. There are West Seattle sessions for kids and teens going into grades 1 through 9. Registration – including information about applying for scholarships – starts here.