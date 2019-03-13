THINK SUMMER! Chief Sealth all-class reunion

If Chief Sealth was – or is – your high school, here’s an invitation for you for midsummer – 5-9 pm July 26th at Lincoln Park:

Save the date for the 4th Annual Chief Sealth All-Class Reunion!!

This event is open to all Chief Sealth alumni and their families. Come and reunite with old classmates and make connections with those you haven’t met before. Please pass the invitation along to any alumni you know – the more the merrier!

More details to come.

*David Katt and Tom Huling have assisted in organizing this event for the past three years and are looking for some eager new volunteers to assist this year! If you are interested in helping, please contact:

David Katt

(206) 650-0863

djkatt (at) comcast (dot) net

OR

Tom Huling

(206) 947-1900

tdhulingiii (at) comcast (dot) net