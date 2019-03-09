THINK SUMMER! Big change for 2019 Arts in Nature Festival

(WSB photo from 2017 Arts in Nature Festival)

Another big West Seattle summer event has an announcement: Delridge Neighborhoods Development Association will present the 20th annual Arts in Nature Festival early in the summer, rather than the usual August dates. Here’s the announcement to get it on your calendar:

20th annual Arts in Nature Festival

June 29-30, 2019 at Camp Long

(5200 35th Ave SW)

The 20th Arts in Nature Festival: Harmony exists at the nexus of art, nature, and community.

The festival offers an eclectic experience of art and performance in the woods of Seattle’s only campground, Camp Long. Rather than rows of vendors and merchants, you’ll find four intimate performance stages, mixed media art installations in 8 rustic cabins, interactive hands-on activities, and winding hiking trails through the great outdoors. Local artists are celebrated for their creativity, ingenuity, and invaluable contribution to Seattle culture.

Past elements of the Arts in Nature Festival have included live musical performances, poetry and spoken-word workshops, interactive dance performances, instrumental workshops, nature printmaking stations, Indigenous crafts and storytelling, educational nature walks, live mural painting, theater in nature, and many more. Each year a new cohort of local artists takes up residency in Camp Long’s rustic cabins to create durational, interactive art installations. Transforming each cabin space into a unique adventure, the Arts in Nature Festival provides a weekend of family-friendly activities and performances across a variety of artistic disciplines.

Join us on June 29-30 at Camp Long!