SURVEY: A few questions from Friends of Lincoln Park

From Friends of Lincoln Park:

Friends of Lincoln Park (FliP) are asking that our community participate in a short survey on the use and existence of social trails in public, forested areas. Social trails are pathways of erosion caused by people and cyclists going ‘off-trail,’ typically serving as a shortcut through parks or forests.

The survey was created by FLiP’s intern Liz Watt (UW Capstone student) and she will be conducting helpful research that includes an assessment of social trails throughout our urban forest landscape and the development of methods to mitigate the effects of this common issue. In addition to the survey, Liz is bringing over 1,000 square feet of Lincoln Park’s forest into restoration (removing invasive plant and tree species and replacing with natives). FLiP is extremely lucky to have Liz on our team!

The survey should take 5 minutes or less to complete – thanks for participating!

Survey link: catalyst.uw.edu/webq/survey/lizwatt/368852