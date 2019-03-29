West Seattle, Washington

SPORTS: UW beach-volleyball doubleheader at Alki

Sorry we hadn’t heard about this in advance! The University of Washington beach-volleyball team just wrapped up a doubleheader with Arizona at Alki. Only home appearance of the year, per this preview. Arizona took both matches – here’s a clip the Huskies tweeted from the end of the first:

While UW now has beach-volleyball courts on campus, they’re used for practice – Alki is still their home-game venue.

