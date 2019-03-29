SPORTS: UW beach-volleyball doubleheader at Alki

Sorry we hadn’t heard about this in advance! The University of Washington beach-volleyball team just wrapped up a doubleheader with Arizona at Alki. Only home appearance of the year, per this preview. Arizona took both matches – here’s a clip the Huskies tweeted from the end of the first:

A win at the 2️⃣ for Kara and Shayne! That makes the final score 3-2 for Arizona. We will try to reverse that score in a rematch here shortly!#PointHuskies pic.twitter.com/Ady1RcBWHY — Washington Beach Volleyball (@UW_BeachVB) March 29, 2019

While UW now has beach-volleyball courts on campus, they’re used for practice – Alki is still their home-game venue.