So much happening, now through night, for your West Seattle Wednesday!

(The early killdeer gets the worm? Photo by Mark Wangerin)

So much happening on this late-winter Wednesday! Here, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, is just part of it:

OPEN HOUSE @ TINY HOUSE: Until 3 pm, you are invited to stop by the Block Project/Facing Homelessness demonstration “tiny house” outside American Legion Post 160 to get a closer look. (3618 SW Alaska)

CIRCUITS CHALLENGE: 2:30-4 pm, kids/teens 8-16 are invited to drop in at the West Seattle (Admiral) Library for this fun STEM craft activity. (2306 42nd SW)

WRITING CIRCLE: 6-7:30 pm at West Seattle (Admiral) Library with author Jeanine Walker, it’s a free drop-in event for writers. (2306 42nd SW)

SUSTAINABLE WEST SEATTLE: 6:30 pm, free pizza, Diver Laura‘s “Virtual Salish Sea,” the Green New Deal, and more if you come hang out with SWS at Beveridge Place Pub, as previewed here. (6413 California SW)

HOW WILL THE FEPP LEVY WORK? City reps are traveling around town to explain how the newly passed Families, Education, Preschool, Promise Levy will work. You’re invited to the West Seattle gathering tonight at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, 6:30 pm dinner, 7 pm presentation, child care provided. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

POETRYBRIDGE: 7 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor). This month’s featured readers are Jazno Francoeur and Shin Yu Pai. (5612 California SW)

PRIMARY OR CAUCUS: How should Democrats in our state be counted as the party chooses a 2020 presidential nominee? That’s the big topic at tonight’s 34th District Democrats meeting, 7 pm, The Hall at Fauntleroy. The agenda’s in this month’s newsletter. (9131 California SW)

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: Signups for The Skylark‘s renowned open-mic night start at 7:30, music at 8, all ages until 10! (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA FOR A CAUSE: Play tonight at Talarico’s, starting at 8:30 pm, and your entry fee plus raffle proceeds benefit the West Seattle and Fauntleroy YMCA (WSB sponsor), as explained in our calendar listing. (4718 California SW)

YADDA YADDA BLUES BAND: Get bluesy at Parliament Tavern starting at 9 pm. No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

MORE TODAY AND TONIGHT … see it all on our complete calendar.