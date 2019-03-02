UPDATE: Big response, small fire at 4611 35th SW senior-living building

(Added: WSB photo)

6:38 PM: Seattle Fire has a “full response” on the way to 4611 35th SW, which is Brookdale West Seattle. The first units on scene haven’t found anything yet but have “occupants evacuating” as a precaution, per radio communication. More to come.

6:45 PM: SFD says this turned out to be paper towels that caught fire in a microwave at the senior-living building. They’re downsizing the response.

7 PM: Our crew at the scene has confirmed that the fire is out, no injuries were reported and everyone is back in the building.