Seen, and soon to be seen, off West Seattle: Canada & U.S. defenders

First, from the “seen off West Seattle” file:

CANADIAN VISITORS: That photo by Jim Borrow shows the Renard (58), which along with Wolf (59) is visiting Seattle from Esquimalt, B.C. Both are Orca-class Royal Canadian Navy Training Tenders.

And from the “soon to be seen” file:

USCG HOMECOMING: Thanks for the tip that the U.S. Coast Guard heavy icebreaker Polar Star is due back in Elliott Bay this afternoon after three months away on a mission to Antarctica. Its official arrival has been announced by the USCG as midmorning tomorrow but, following up on the tip, we note via the MarineTraffic.com tracker that it’s off North Kitsap right now and headed this way.