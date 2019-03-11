Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best announced as spotlight speaker for 2019 Westside Awards

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best will be in the Southwest Precinct area later this morning, joining Mayor Jenny Durkan and City Councilmember Lorena González in South Park at the signing ceremony for the bill creating new hiring bonuses for experienced officers. And she’ll be back April 30th, it’s just been announced by the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce, as keynote speaker for the 2019 Westside Awards. The awards will be presented at a 7:30 am breakfast event at Salty’s on Alki (1936 Harbor SW; WSB sponsor). Tickets are on sale now via the Chamber website; nominations for the awards, meantime, remain open through Friday.