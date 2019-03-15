SATURDAY: West Seattleite to march in St. Patrick’s Day Parade as Grand Marshal

Tomorrow afternoon, the 48th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade takes over 4th Avenue in downtown Seattle, starting at 12:30 pm at 4th and James and heading north to Westlake Center. This year’s Grand Marshal is a West Seattleite, County Councilmember Joe McDermott. The parade’s running order includes one entry we know has West Seattle ties – the Comerford School of Irish Dance has long held classes at the VFW Hall in The Triangle. P.S. If you feel like being part of the parade, the sponsoring Irish Club says that “individuals are encouraged to march in the parade without any pre-registration.”