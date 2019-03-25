UPDATE: Driver, dog rescued from car-on-side crash at California/Brandon

(Photo courtesy Mark Daughhetee)

11:31 AM: A big Seattle Fire response is headed to California/Brandon [map] for a crash reported as involving two cars, one on its side. This is reported to be in the northbound lanes but avoid both ways for now.

11:37 AM: California’s now reported to be blocked both ways. Firefighters are reported to be rescuing the driver whose vehicle went sideways.

(WSB photo by Patrick Sand)

11:49 AM: Photos added. The driver is out and did not suffer major injuries – he will be taken to the hospital by AMR ambulance. A dog was rescued from the car and is also OK, we’re told.

11:59 AM: Continue avoiding the area, as cleanup will take a while. Metro has just sent an alert that the C Line (update: also Route 22) is routed off California “between Morgan and Edmunds” for now. Meantime, the crash circumstances remain under investigation but a second car is damaged and is up on the sidewalk on the northbound side.