REMINDER: Avalon/35th/Alaska road project open house Thursday

A big week for transportation-project meetings continues tomorrow (Thursday, March 14th) with the pre-construction open house for the Avalon/35th/Alaska project, which includes repaving and, for much of the stretches involved, rechannelization. As reported here and here earlier this month, SDOT expects to start work in mid-April, and it will continue for more than a year. Tomorrow’s event is at American Legion Post 160 (3618 SW Alaska), near the south end of the project zone, and you’re invited to stop by any time between 5:30 and 7 pm.