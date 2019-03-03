Remembering “Rotten” Ralph Ruel Kennicott, 1937-2019

He was known – affectionately – as “Rotten Ralph,” and now his family is sharing this remembrance of Ralph R. Kennicott with the community:

“Rotten” Ralph Ruel Kennicott passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on February 21st, 2019 at the age of 82.

Ralph was born in Hagerman, Idaho on January 16th, 1937. While he was young, his family moved to Washington and settled in West Seattle.

He proudly joined the Navy Reserves before graduating from West Seattle High School in 1955. He raised his family in West Seattle and was the first of 3 generations to graduate from WSHS. During his early life, Ralph enjoyed bird hunting and fishing with his buddies. He was known for his quick wit and humor, earning him the affectionate nickname of “Rotten Ralph.”

In 1983, Ralph married Tanya, the love of his life. After his retirement, they moved to Belfair, WA (2002). There he enjoyed entertaining family and friends at their beach house, “Casa de Crab,” continuing to fish and catch crab and clams. The oysters, however, were safe from his pursuits.

Ralph is survived by his wife Tanya; children Robin (Mark) Olson, Michael (Michele) Kennicott, Alison Newquist, Lisa (Tom) Tomlinson, Emily (Michael) Duckum, and Shawn (Carrie) Kennicott; 20 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial will be held in Belfair on March 23rd, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Providence SoundHomeCare and Hospice, 360-493-7981.