‘Night of camaraderie’ and more at Denny International MS

African American History Month has stretched into March this year at local schools – in part because of the days lost to the snow in February. These photos are shared by Denny International Middle School principal Jeff Clark, from what he described as ” a night of camaraderie, celebrating Black history and family involvement.”

He adds:

Thank you to Ms. Brown, Ms. Fields, all of our amazing scholars and their families, all of the guest presenters, performers, and speakers, the Masons, Mr. Walton, Kashauna, Mr. Rodriguez, Mr. Russell, Mr. Johnson, Ms. Smith, Ms. Selina, all of City Year, Ms. Farah, Ms. Hamilton, Ms. Kugisaki, Ms. Frost, Ms. Bordeanu, Ms. Bock, Ms. Fondale, Ms. Sebastian, Ms. Bennett, Ms. Azevedo, Ms. Tschida, Mr. Tomas, Ms. O., Mr. Lai, Ms. Lehman, Mr. Haessly, and everyone else who helped or attended this special event!



The principal continues:

It was a terrific evening of community celebrations, scholar performances, learning together, inspiration and celebration of amazing culture and community! Go Dolphins!

Something cool at YOUR school? Let us know – thank you!