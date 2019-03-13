Much-discussed new schedule nears for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth ferries

After two years of planning, Washington State Ferries is getting close to launching the new schedule for the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route. It was hashed out in consultation with the Triangle Route Task Force, an all-volunteer advisory committee originally launched to try to find a solution to backups in Fauntleroy. WSF is now circulating reminders about the new schedule – see it here, and get background info here. It will be in effect starting two weeks from Saturday – March 31st.