After a week and a half, the West Seattle Junction Association is about to close its community survey, with topics including but not limited to parking – so if you hadn’t gotten around to replying, hurry! Lots of people have already replied – 1,500 just in the first several days, according to WSJA executive director Lora Radford. Make sure your opinions count too – just go here; tomorrow’s the deadline.