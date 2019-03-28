John Cruz announced as The Kenney’s new executive director

A new executive director has just been announced for The Kenney (WSB sponsor). Here is the announcement we received this afternoon:

David Smeltzer, CEO of Heritage Ministries has announced that John Cruz, MBA has been named the Executive Director of The Kenney in West Seattle.

A graduate of San Francisco University with a degree in Organizational Behavior Studies, Cruz earned his Master of Business Administration from the Marylhurst University in 2017, and has extensive experience in the senior care industry, previously serving as the Executive Director of a senior living community in Oregon.

“We are excited to have John join our team at The Kenney as the new Executive Director. We believe his expertise, prior experience, and passion will add tremendous value to our organization and our residents. Over the past 4 years, the collaborative partnership between The Kenney and Heritage Ministries has allowed both organizations to flourish in their mutual passion and mission to serve seniors. We also see tremendous opportunity, in both the immediate and long term future of our industry and our companies,” said Bruce Erickson, Heritage Vice President of Senior Housing.

Cruz will oversee daily operations of all aspects at The Kenney, West Seattle’s only CRCC community, including Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care. “I am excited to be joining the team at The Kenney, and the long history surrounding it. My short time here has been enriched by staff and resident open arms. I look forward to being part of the future here at The Kenney,” he stated.

Heritage Ministries, the parent company of The Kenney, was founded as the Orphanage and Homes of the Free Methodist Church in 1886 and has grown from its original campus in Gerry, NY, to six locations in New York with additional affiliations in the states of Washington, Illinois, and Pennsylvania. As a not-for-profit provider of senior care and housing, Heritage is a leader in the industry, employing approximately 1,500 team members, and serving over 2,500 individuals annually. With locations in New York, Pennsylvania, Illinois, and Washington, Heritage and its affiliates provide rehabilitation and skilled nursing services, memory care, independent retirement housing, and assisted living. The Homestead Stables provides intergenerational equestrian opportunities as well as boarding, training, and lessons. In addition, child care is provided at two campuses, allowing for intergenerational programs.

For more information on Heritage Ministries and The Kenney, please visit www.heritage1886.org or www.thekenney.org.