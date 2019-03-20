West Seattle, Washington

21 Thursday

66℉

UPDATE: House fire in 5400 block 44th SW

March 20, 2019 6:49 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle fires | West Seattle news

(Added: Photo courtesy nearby resident Brooks)

6:49 PM: A Seattle Fire “full response” is at a house in the 5400 block of 44th SW. SFD says it’s a “mainly exterior” fire. We’ll be there shortly.

(WSB photo)

7:02 PM: The house is at 44th/Brandon. Still some small flames visible on its exterior.

7:17 PM: SFD is investigating how the fire started. No one was inside at the time but one of the residents was reported to have been at a neighbor’s house. Pets that were in the home were all brought out safely.

Share This

2 Replies to "UPDATE: House fire in 5400 block 44th SW"

  • Carol March 20, 2019 (6:55 pm)
    Reply

    Amazing as usual WSB. No sooner  do we hear tons of sirens that you have us updated. Hope fire is contained quickly 

  • CAM March 20, 2019 (7:56 pm)
    Reply

    I’m smelling a lot of bad smoke outside by Fauntleroy and Dawson. Is that related to this?

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.