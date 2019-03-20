UPDATE: House fire in 5400 block 44th SW

(Added: Photo courtesy nearby resident Brooks)

6:49 PM: A Seattle Fire “full response” is at a house in the 5400 block of 44th SW. SFD says it’s a “mainly exterior” fire. We’ll be there shortly.

(WSB photo)

7:02 PM: The house is at 44th/Brandon. Still some small flames visible on its exterior.

7:17 PM: SFD is investigating how the fire started. No one was inside at the time but one of the residents was reported to have been at a neighbor’s house. Pets that were in the home were all brought out safely.