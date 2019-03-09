HAPPENING NOW: Post-puppets, preschool’s pizza and ice-cream fundraiser

The photo is from Ellen, who says this morning’s Puppets Please marionette shows at Fauntleroy Church, benefiting Lincoln Park Cooperative Preschool (as showcased in our West Seattle Saturday highlights), drew showgoers from 8 weeks old to 94 years young! There are two ways you can still support LPCP before the night’s out: “We still have Proletariat Pizza supporting Co-op today! Dine in, carry out and delivery! Then head over to Full Tilt to have an ice cream. Just mention Co-op at both places to support Lincoln Park Co-op Preschool.” Both are in downtown White Center, across the street from each other – Proletariat at 9622 16th SW (open until 11 pm) and Full Tilt at 9629 16th SW (open until 10 pm).