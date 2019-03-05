West Seattle, Washington

HAPPENING NOW: 4 giant cranes in view from West Seattle, headed for Tacoma

March 5, 2019 1:27 pm
(Updated photo, 1:59 pm)

1:27 PM: We’re at Alki, where the heavy-lift ship Zhen Hua 31 is in view in the distance, headed this way, carrying 4 huge “super-post-Panamax” cranes – lift height of 165 feet – to the Port of Tacoma. Backstory is in our Monday preview. The Northwest Seaport Allianc tells us that, as was the case when a similar delivery was made a year ago, the ship will be pausing to change pilots, so it’s likely to be in view a while.

1:53 PM: The ship is at the bay’s entrance now.

2:22 PM: Back out of the bay now. Should be visible a while longer from west-facing West Seattle.

(Photo by Lynn Hall)

3:04 PM: Now out of West Seattle waters, passing Burien. We’ll be adding/substituting a few more photos a bit later. And yes, we’ll see cranes like these headed for West Seattle’s Terminal 5 eventually – the NWSA says the modernization project to make T-5 big-ship-ready will include them.

  • flynlo March 5, 2019 (2:13 pm)
    Gotta wonder how many additional tons of pollution are created by the detour into Elliot Bay to pick up a new pilot as apposed to the new pilot coming out to the vessel in a small boat!  Also noticed that a ship more than twice the size just motored by the entrance to Elliot Bay, headed for the same port at more than twice the speed didn’t need to stop for a new pilot!  Gov. Jay has a LOT of work to do to convince some people of the validity of climate change!

    • WSB March 5, 2019 (2:30 pm)
      It was not a major or lengthy detour, nor was the one last year. Just enough into the mouth of the bay maybe for a little bit less wind as the pilot change was made (and yes, the new pilot comes out by boat).

