HAPPENING NOW: 4 giant cranes in view from West Seattle, headed for Tacoma

(Updated photo, 1:59 pm)

1:27 PM: We’re at Alki, where the heavy-lift ship Zhen Hua 31 is in view in the distance, headed this way, carrying 4 huge “super-post-Panamax” cranes – lift height of 165 feet – to the Port of Tacoma. Backstory is in our Monday preview. The Northwest Seaport Allianc tells us that, as was the case when a similar delivery was made a year ago, the ship will be pausing to change pilots, so it’s likely to be in view a while.

1:53 PM: The ship is at the bay’s entrance now.

2:22 PM: Back out of the bay now. Should be visible a while longer from west-facing West Seattle.

(Photo by Lynn Hall)

3:04 PM: Now out of West Seattle waters, passing Burien. We’ll be adding/substituting a few more photos a bit later. And yes, we’ll see cranes like these headed for West Seattle’s Terminal 5 eventually – the NWSA says the modernization project to make T-5 big-ship-ready will include them.