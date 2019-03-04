From careers to chess, Louisa Boren STEM K-8 students get food for thought at snow-delayed African American Parent Involvement Day

(WSB photos by Patrick Sand)

A lot of what was planned for February – then postponed by snow – is happening in the days and weeks ahead. Today at Louisa Boren STEM K-8, for example, a daylong schedule of guests and activities comprised the rescheduled celebration of National African American Parent Involvement Day. We stopped by to check on some of what was going on. Above, Marquis McNeil was part of the all-day career fair – he is president and owner of MMI-2 International Research, and some of what he brought along – technology used by his company – caught the STEM students’ attention, as you might expect:

Low-tech attractions, too, like the books brought by Hella Black Books bookseller Joy Sparks:

Delbert Richardson‘s “American History Traveling Museum” – which, as we showed you, stopped at Arbor Heights Elementary last week – was on display too:

And a visitor from SPD – “Detective Cookie” of Chess Club fame:

Organizers were Hayward Coleman, Anisha Noriega, and Edd Hampton:

The day also included a catered breakfast for parents and an assembly for students.

Thanks to parent Alicia for the tip! Got something cool at YOUR school? Let us know!