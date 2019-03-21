FOLLOWUP: When and where Avalon/35th/Alaska work will start

(Display from last week’s project open house)

Just in from SDOT – the official construction notice for the start of work on the Avalon/35th/Alaska repaving/rechannelization project, elaborating on some details we picked up at last week’s open house:

As soon as the week of May 1, our plan is to begin construction on 35th Ave SW between SW Avalon Way and SW Alaska St. We are currently working with the contractor to finalize the sequencing along SW Avalon Way between Fauntleroy Way SW and SW Spokane St that is set to begin the week of April 15. Once we finalize this detail we’ll provide you with that information …

Key project elements:

*Repave and install new sidewalks and curb ramps on SW Avalon Way, 35th Ave SW, and SW Alaska St

*Install protected bike lanes on SW Avalon Way

*Replacing the water main underneath the street along 35th Ave SW between SW Avalon Way and SW Alaska St

*Improve RapidRide bus line

*Center turn lane removal

*Spot parking removal

What to expect during construction:

*Construction to start as soon as the week of April 15 and end mid-2020

*Daytime, nighttime, and weekend work. Typical daytime work hours are 7AM to 3PM.

*Multiple closures of major intersections at night to minimize traffic impacts

*Temporary bus reroutes and bus stop closures, follow King County Metro Rider Alert for more information

*Multiple, short-term driveway and sidewalk closures. Advance notice will be given.

*Temporary parking restrictions due to construction, please follow no parks north and south of the project corridor

*Lane or full closures of side streets between SW Avalon Way or 35th Ave SW and the nearest alley or driveway access point. These closures will impact the following side streets:

SW Orleans St

SW Charlestown St

SW Bradford St

30th Ave SW (permanent closure)

SW Snoqualmie St

3 Temporary water shut-offs. Advance notice will be given.

Noise, dust and vibrations while crews are working