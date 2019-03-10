FOLLOWUP: Survey, and workshop time, for Delridge Triangle’s future

As reported here last month, you’re invited to help plan the Delridge Triangle’s future at a community workshop on March 23rd. The time is now finalized – plus, whether you can be there or not, the community volunteers working on it have a survey for you. Here’s the announcement of both:

The Friends of the Delridge Triangle — an all-volunteer, grassroots gathering of neighbors — has selected Seattle-based MAKERS Architecture and Urban Design to lead a community design process for a reimagining of the Delridge Triangle right-of-way property at 9200 Delridge Way SW.

All community members are invited to a community design meeting on Saturday, March 23, from 10 a.m. to noon at Highland Park Improvement Club (1116 SW Holden). Doors will open at 9:45 a.m. Snacks, professional child care with guided activities, as well as interpreters will be provided.

This is an opportunity for our community to come together and imagine a public space for us all.

We Need Your Input! To help us tailor these efforts to improve the Triangle, please take a few moments to take our short baseline survey here.