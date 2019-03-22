FOLLOWUP: How to help injured West Seattle motorcycle rider

(WSB photo, Tuesday night)

In discussion following our coverage of the Tuesday night Admiral Way hit-and-run that left a motorcycle rider in critical condition, community members asked how they could help. The family has just announced crowdfunding for 44-year-old Sean Lowry and his daughter Addie. Here’s the link. So far, no new information from police on the investigation; Sean’s family says on the GoFundMe page that he was hit by a driver who “flipped a U-turn.” They also say he is in a coma, with more surgeries ahead.