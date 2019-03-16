FOLLOWUP: Final sentence in Westcrest Park murder

Earlier this month, we reported that all three teenagers arrested after the September 2017 Westcrest Park murder of 15-year-old Derek Juarez-Lopez had pleaded guilty, and that two had been sentenced. That left 17-year-old Diego Carballo-Oliveros, eventually identified as the one who had fatally stabbed the victim while robbing him. He had pleaded guilty to second-degree murder but his hearing had to be delayed. It was finally held earlier this week and court documents show he was sentenced to a total of 21 years, including a two-year “enhancement” for deadly-weapon use. That’s one year less than prosecutors had recommended. The plea agreement and sentence incorporate an earlier robbery case against the defendant, for which he was still awaiting trial at the time of the murder.