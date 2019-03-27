FOLLOWUP: Chief Sealth IHS Mock Trial team’s achievements at state

Last week, we mentioned that the Chief Sealth International High School Mock Trial team was headed to state competition over the weekend in Olympia. We checked in with adviser Rebecca Neil to see how it went. She shared the team photo and this recap:

We didn’t place this year, but they put in a valiant effort!

We finished the season with a 4-3 record over all, and a 2-2 record at state. Trials at state are power-matched, so our strong performance in the first round meant that we saw some formidable opponents in rounds 2, 3, and 4. Every trial was incredibly close.

Owen Christenson, Natalie Harris, Molis Keo, and Kayleigh Thwing received honorable mentions for Best Witness.

Olivia Palmer, Noah Marx, and Noah Webster received honorable mentions for Best Attorney.

Every single one of our team members has poured countless hours and so much thoughtfulness and effort into their preparation and performance and I am so proud of them. I’m also very grateful to our attorney coaches, Lisa Mulligan and Brian Beattie, who have volunteered countless hours to help guide our students to success. We’re already excited to start preparing for next year.