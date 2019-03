A reminder today from Washington State Ferries, for people who use the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route:

Starting in ONE WEEK, the Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route will be operating on a brand new weekday and adjusted weekend schedule! Be sure to make your plans by picking up a green Spring 2019 sailing schedule or going online (here).

Meantime, the Triangle Route will be back to the regular three-boat schedule tomorrow.