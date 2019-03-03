FERRY ALERT: Delays today, 2-boat schedule Monday for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth

After hours of delays on the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth run of Washington State Ferries, both ferries are still running up to half an hour late, according to WSF. And another problem in the system has led to a decision to run a two-boat schedule tomorrow (Monday, March 4th). Here’s the WSF announcement:

Because of an unexpected mechanical problem with the M/V Wenatchee and a lack of available standby vessels, the Fauntleroy/Vashon Island/Southworth route must operate on a two-boat schedule with the 124-vehicle capacity Cathlamet in the number 1 position, and the 90-vehicle capacity Sealth in the number 2 position. Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and consider giving themselves extra time.

We’re told today’s delays, attributed by WSF in part to an “earlier drill,” indeed involved a rescue-boat drill early this morning, with engine trouble for the drill boat resulting to a need for a second rescue boat to be launched to help out.