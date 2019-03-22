CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle athlete returning home from Special Olympics World Games with medal

Thanks to Special Olympics Washington for sharing that photo of West Seattle-residing athlete Simon Van Giesen, who is returning home tomorrow with a World Games medal. You’re invited to a rally for him and other returning athletes. Here’s the announcement from SOWA:

Special Olympics Washington soccer and swimming athletes are bringing home hardware from this year’s Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi!

Simon Van Giesen, 25, of West Seattle, won the bronze medal in the 50 meter backstroke.

The US men’s Unified soccer team, which is made up of Washington athletes with and without intellectual disabilities, beat India 5-0 to take the bronze medal. The team is the first soccer team to ever represent the US in a World Games competition.

In all, more than 200 athletes from across the nation represented Special Olympics USA in Abu Dhabi, earning 72 gold, 61 silver and 70 bronze medals over the course of the seven day event.

Special Olympics supporters and media are invited to welcome the team home when they arrive back in Washington this Saturday. The Washington delegation’s flight is expected to land at approximately 1:00 p.m.: Sea-Tac International Airport, baggage claim area for United Airlines

The Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi were the largest sports and social inclusion event in the world. More than 7,500 athletes and 3,000 coaches representing 200 nations competed in 24 Olympic-style sports.